BioTech
DNLI

Denali: FDA To Review BLA Seeking Accelerated Approval For Tividenofusp Alfa

July 07, 2025 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) announced that the FDA has accepted for review the Biologics License Application seeking accelerated approval for tividenofusp alfa for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. The FDA granted the BLA Priority Review with a PDUFA target action date of January 5, 2026. The BLA submission is supported by data from the open-label, single-arm Phase 1/2 study of tividenofusp alfa in 47 participants with Hunter syndrome.

Carole Ho, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development of Denali Therapeutics, said: "If FDA-approved, tividenofusp alfa would mark the first significant advancement in nearly two decades for enzyme replacement therapy for individuals living with Hunter syndrome because of its potential for delivery to tissues throughout the brain and the body."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DNLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.