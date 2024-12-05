Denali Doses First Patient In BEACON Trial Of BIIB122 For LRRK2-Mutant Parkinson's Disease

(RTTNews) - Denali Therapeutics (DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced that the first participant has been dosed in its global Phase 2a BEACON study.

BEACON study is a phase IIa trial evaluating the company's investigational drug BIIB122 (DNL151), a selective LRRK2 inhibitor, for Parkinson's disease linked to LRRK2 mutations (LRRK2-PD).

BIIB122, also known as DNL151, is designed to target and inhibit leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), a protein associated with Parkinson's disease. LRRK2 mutations, found in about 4-5 percent of familial and 1-2 percent of sporadic Parkinson's cases, are linked to lysosomal dysfunction. BIIB122 aims to address this dysfunction and potentially slow disease progression in LRRK2-PD patients.

The study, designed to enrol 50 participants, will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and biomarker effects of BIIB122.

Denali is also collaborating with Biogen on the global Phase 2b LUMA study, which is assessing BIIB122 in early-stage Parkinson's patients, both with and without LRRK2 mutations.

This study further explores the potential of LRRK2 inhibition as a treatment for Parkinson's disease.

The BEACON study and Denali's collaboration with Biogen highlight the promise of LRRK2 inhibitors like BIIB122 in changing the course of Parkinson's disease treatment.

On September 4, 2024, the company announced a successful meeting with the FDA's CDER, outlining a path for potential accelerated approval of DNL310 for Hunter syndrome (MPS II).

The company plans to submit a biologics license application (BLA) for DNL310 for Hunter syndrome (MPS II) under the accelerated approval pathway in early 2025.

The Phase 2/3 HEALEY ALS Platform Trial of DNL343 for ALS is ongoing, while Biogen conducts a Phase 2b study of BIIB122 (DNL151) for Parkinson's disease.

Additionally, Sanofi is advancing the Phase 2 study of Eclitasertib for ulcerative colitis.

Discovered by Denali scientists, Sanofi is responsible for the development and commercialization of Eclitasertib.

DNLI is currently trading at $23.31, down by 1.52%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.