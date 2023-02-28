Denali (DNLI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Pipeline in Focus

Denali Therapeutics DNLI incurred a loss of 75 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 78 cents, but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 62 cents per share. The recorded loss per share of the company is narrower than our estimate of a loss of 76 cents per share as well.

Collaboration revenues came in at $10.3 million in the reported quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.03 million and down from $12.5 million in the year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to a fall in revenues from collaboration with Takeda as the preclinical performance obligations have been met. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenues from collaboration with Sanofi SNY for Alzheimer's Disease program.

Total collaboration revenues also beat our estimate of $7 million.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses increased to $92.1 million in the quarter under review compared with $67.9 million in the year-ago period.

General and administrative expenses were $23.5 million, up from $21.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $1.34 billion as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $1.11 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.

2022 Results

Total collaboration revenues for the full year were clocked at $108.5 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus estimate and our estimate of $105.33 million and $105.2 million, respectively. Collaboration revenues increased 122.8% from the last year’s figure of $48.7 million.

Loss per share for the full year is $2.60, which is narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of a loss of $2.63 and $2.61, respectively. In the year ended 2021, the loss per share of Denali was $2.39.

2023 Financial Guidance

Denali anticipates an increase in cash operating expenses by 25-30% in 2023 from the year-ago period, partially offset by milestone payments received, including $25 million received from Sanofi in January 2023.

Recent Updates

Denali has collaborated with Biogen BIIB to advance its LRRK2 inhibitor program to address Parkinson’s disease (PD). In October 2022, Denali and Biogen initiated the global phase III LIGHTHOUSE study of BIIB122 in up to 400 participants with PD and a confirmed LRRK2 pathogenic variant. Dosing is ongoing in the global phase IIb LUMA study in up to 640 participants with early-stage Parkinson’s disease.

Denali initiated the recruitment of phase II/III COMPASS study, which is continuing to enroll approximately 54 MPS II (Hunter syndrome) patients. Upon completion of the ongoing phase I/II study and together with data from the global COMPASS study, this combined data package will potentially support registration.

In November 2022, Denali announced interim results from part A of the phase I/II study evaluating TAK-594/DNL593 (PTV:PGRN) in healthy subjects. Data showed that single doses of the candidate increased CSF PGRN level, significantly and was overall well tolerated based on blinded safety analysis. Denali expects the final data from Part A of the study in mid-2023.

The company has also partnered with Sanofi for its two separate receptor-interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) inhibitor programs to address neurological diseases using the central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant RIPK1 inhibitors and peripheral inflammatory diseases using non-CNS penetrant RIPK1 inhibitors.

In January 2023, Denali reported that Sanofi had initiated a phase II study evaluating SAR443820 in multiple sclerosis for which Denali received a milestone payment of $25 million.

Additionally, patient enrollment in the global phase II HIMALAYA study of SAR443820 for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Zacks Rank and Stock to Consider

Denali currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A better-ranked stock in the biotech sector is Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO, carrying a Zacks Ranks #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 90 days, the estimate for Allogene’s 2022 loss per share has been flat at a loss of $2.38. During the same period, the loss estimate per share for 2023 has narrowed from $2.85 to $2.83. In the past year, the shares of Allogene have fallen 26.3%.

ALLO’s earnings witnessed an average earnings surprise of 9.44%, beating all four estimates in the trailing four reported quarters.

