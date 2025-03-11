News & Insights

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Trust Account Deposit for One-Month Extension to Complete Business Combination

March 11, 2025 — 06:20 pm EDT

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. extends its deadline for a business combination by one month, funded through a convertible promissory note.

Quiver AI Summary

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. announced that it has deposited $15,063.74 into its trust account to extend the deadline for completing a business combination by one month, from March 11, 2025, to April 11, 2025. This deposit was made through a convertible promissory note issued to Scilex Holding Company, which has a principal amount of up to $180,000 and bears no interest. The note can be converted into Denali's Class A ordinary shares at a price of $10 per share upon closing a business combination. Additionally, future funds from the note may be utilized for further extensions if needed. Denali Capital is a blank check company focused on mergers and acquisitions. The release also contains forward-looking statements that note risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s operations.

Potential Positives

  • Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. secured a one-month extension for its deadline to complete a business combination, allowing more time to finalize a potential deal.
  • The company received funding through a convertible promissory note, allowing it to enhance its financial flexibility and support future extensions as necessary.
  • The arrangement with Scilex Holding Company provides a mechanism for converting the note into equity, which could strengthen partnerships and investor interest.

Potential Negatives

  • The need for a one-month extension to complete a business combination may indicate difficulties in securing a suitable merger or acquisition target, raising concerns about the company's operational progress.
  • The issuance of a convertible promissory note to fund the extension suggests reliance on external financing, which may impact the company's financial stability and perceived viability.
  • The combination of uncertainties and risks highlighted in the forward-looking statements may dampen investor confidence regarding the company's future performance.

FAQ

What is Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.?

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company aiming to identify and merge with businesses or entities.

How much did Denali Capital deposit to extend the trust account?

Denali Capital deposited $15,063.74 to fund a one-month extension of its trust account.

What is the purpose of the convertible promissory note?

The convertible promissory note is used to fund extensions for completing a business combination.

What is the conversion price for the Class A shares?

The conversion price for Denali's Class A ordinary shares is $10.00 per share.

When is the new deadline for the business combination?

The new deadline for the business combination is April 11, 2025.

$DECA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $DECA stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC removed 350,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,056,500
  • GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC removed 311,044 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,604,999
  • KIM, LLC removed 247,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,865,650
  • BERKLEY W R CORP removed 224,632 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,603,484
  • WESTCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 224,555 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,602,592
  • CROSSINGBRIDGE ADVISORS, LLC removed 189,544 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,196,814
  • CENTIVA CAPITAL, LP removed 187,764 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,176,184

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DECA) (the “Company”) announced today that it has deposited into the Company’s trust account (the “Trust Account”) an aggregate of $15,063.74 to fund the one-month extension from March 11, 2025 to April 11, 2025. This deposit was funded via a convertible promissory note with a principal amount of up to $180,000 issued by the Company to Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”), which bears no interest and is repayable on the earlier of the effective date of the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination or the date of the liquidation of the Company. Upon the closing of a business combination, the note is convertible, at Scilex’s discretion, into the Company’s Class A ordinary shares at a conversion price of $10.00 per share. Any future drawdowns of the remaining $59,545.08 principal amount available under the convertible promissory note are expected to fund future one-month extensions as necessary to provide additional time for the Company to complete a business combination.




About the Company



Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.




