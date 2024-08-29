Demystifying Zillow Gr: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $57.6, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 7.46% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $53.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Zillow Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $66.00 $60.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $55.00 $42.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $62.00 $58.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $36.00 $35.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $70.00 $68.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zillow Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Zillow Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Zillow Gr Better

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Zillow Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Zillow Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zillow Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Zillow Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

