Demystifying XOMA: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $67.2, with a high estimate of $74.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average represents a 9.19% decrease from the previous average price target of $74.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive XOMA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $74.00 $74.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $74.00 $74.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $74.00 $74.00 Jason Zhuang Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $40.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $74.00 $74.00

XOMA Corp is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceuticals or biotechnology companies. When XOMA acquires future economic rights, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding that can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes.

Unraveling the Financial Story of XOMA

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining XOMA's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 240.96% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: XOMA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -668.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -11.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): XOMA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: XOMA's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

