Demystifying Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $102.0, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $92.00. This current average has increased by 7.86% from the previous average price target of $94.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $103.00 - Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $107.00 $92.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $90.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $103.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Outperform $97.00 $92.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $92.00 $91.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $103.00 $104.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $96.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts analyst ratings.

Delving into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Background

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 872,000 rooms across more than 20 brands predominantly in the economy and midscale segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 19% of all rooms, with Days Inn (13%) and Ramada (14%) the next two largest brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands, which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed. Wyndham launched a new extended stay economy scale segment concept, ECHO, in the spring of 2022. The United States represents 57% of total rooms.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

