Demystifying W.W. Grainger: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $975.5, with a high estimate of $1015.00 and a low estimate of $925.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.37%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive W.W. Grainger. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Announces Underperform $925.00 - Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $990.00 - Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Raises Neutral $1015.00 $1000.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $972.00 $978.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to W.W. Grainger. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of W.W. Grainger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of W.W. Grainger's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of W.W. Grainger's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on W.W. Grainger analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products that are sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. The company serves more than 4.5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 300 global branches.

Unraveling the Financial Story of W.W. Grainger

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining W.W. Grainger's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.11% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: W.W. Grainger's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.W. Grainger's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: W.W. Grainger's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GWW

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GWW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.