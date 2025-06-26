Demystifying Worthington Enterprises: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Worthington Enterprises, presenting an average target of $63.0, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Observing a 16.13% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $54.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Worthington Enterprises among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $81.00 $69.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $67.00 $54.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $44.00 $39.00 Martin Englert Seaport Global Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Worthington Enterprises. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Worthington Enterprises. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Worthington Enterprises compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Worthington Enterprises compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Worthington Enterprises's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Worthington Enterprises analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Inc is a designer and manufacturer of products sold to consumers, through retail channels, in the tools, outdoor living and celebrations market categories as well as a wide array of specialized building products that serve customers in the residential and non-residential construction markets, including ceiling suspension systems and light gauge metal framing products, as well as wholly-owned and consolidated operations that produce pressurized containment solutions for heating, cooking and cooling applications, among others. It operates under two reportable operating segments: Consumer Products and Building Products. It derives majority of the revenue from Building Products segment.

Key Indicators: Worthington Enterprises's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Worthington Enterprises's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.39% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Worthington Enterprises's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Worthington Enterprises's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Worthington Enterprises's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Worthington Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WOR

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Sell Jun 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WOR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.