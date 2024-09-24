Demystifying Western Alliance: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $89.23, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.42% from the previous average price target of $77.31.

The perception of Western Alliance by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $105.00 $90.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $88.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $80.00 Bernard von-Gizycki Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $83.00 $62.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $98.00 $82.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $74.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $78.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $68.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $86.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $93.00 $76.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $78.00 $76.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $74.00 $75.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Raises Buy $77.00 $70.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans. The company's reportable segments are Commercial segment includes provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. Consumer Related segment offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking. Corporate & Other.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Western Alliance displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Alliance's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.2%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Alliance's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

