Demystifying Warby Parker: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Warby Parker and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 5.06% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $15.80.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Warby Parker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $16.00 $15.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Warby Parker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Warby Parker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Warby Parker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Warby Parker's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and developing designer prescription glasses and contacts, and providing the facility of eye exams and vision tests. The company predominantly derives revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories. The firm sells products and services through its stores, website, and mobile apps. Revenue generated from eyewear products includes the sales of prescription and non-prescription optical glasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and expedited shipping charges.

Key Indicators: Warby Parker's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Warby Parker displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Warby Parker's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warby Parker's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warby Parker's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.57.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

