Demystifying Vornado Realty: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $37.82, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $23.75. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 23.43% increase from the previous average price target of $30.64.

The standing of Vornado Realty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $40.00 $31.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $40.00 $32.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Ross Smotrich Barclays Raises Underweight $34.00 $27.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $38.00 $33.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $44.00 $30.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $23.75 $21.50

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Vornado Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.72%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -4.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vornado Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

