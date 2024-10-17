Demystifying U.S. Bancorp: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $53.44, with a high estimate of $59.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $50.89, the current average has increased by 5.01%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive U.S. Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $52.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $59.00 $57.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $49.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $51.00 $49.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $57.00 $54.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $57.00 $54.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $46.00 $48.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $47.00

About U.S. Bancorp

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in roughly 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

U.S. Bancorp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, U.S. Bancorp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.24% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: U.S. Bancorp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): U.S. Bancorp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: U.S. Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

