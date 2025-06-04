Demystifying U.S. Bancorp: Insights From 19 Analyst Reviews

19 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 8 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $50.45, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $43.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.24% lower than the prior average price target of $54.39.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive U.S. Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $49.00 $44.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $59.00 $57.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Buy $49.00 $54.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Lowers Outperform $51.00 $57.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $48.00 $49.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $50.00 $57.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $50.00 $51.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $56.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $56.00 $61.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $48.00 $51.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $49.00 $54.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $51.00 $55.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $51.00 $54.00 Bill Carcache Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $49.00 - Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $43.50 $51.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $56.00 $62.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $45.00 $51.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Lowers Buy $49.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for U.S. Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into U.S. Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About U.S. Bancorp

With assets of around $680 billion, U.S. Bancorp is one of the largest regional banks in the US with its footprint in 26 states. The bank's branch network is mostly in midwestern and western markets. U.S. Bancorp has a comprehensive product set, with offerings in retail and commercial banking, credit cards, mortgages, payment services, trust, and wealth services.

Key Indicators: U.S. Bancorp's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, U.S. Bancorp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.64% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: U.S. Bancorp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): U.S. Bancorp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): U.S. Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: U.S. Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

