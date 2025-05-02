Demystifying Universal Display: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $179.67, a high estimate of $213.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Highlighting a 9.49% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $198.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Universal Display. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $213.00 $207.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $160.00 $165.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $170.00 $215.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Neutral $162.00 $200.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $203.00 $234.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Universal Display. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Universal Display. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Universal Display compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Universal Display compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Universal Display's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Universal Display's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Universal Display's Background

Universal Display Corp researches, develops, and manufactures organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technologies for use in displays for mobile phones, tablets, televisions, wearables, personal computers, automotive interiors, and the solid-state lighting market. OLED technologies are an alternative to light-emitting diode, or LED, technologies, in the solid-state lighting market, and liquid crystal displays in the flat-panel-display market. The Company has one reportable business segment being OLED technologies and materials. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in South Korea, with the rest coming from Japan, China, the United States, and other countries across the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Universal Display

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Universal Display displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Universal Display's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Display's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

