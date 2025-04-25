Demystifying United Therapeutics: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $352.0, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $314.00. This current average represents a 5.57% decrease from the previous average price target of $372.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive United Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Tiago Fauth |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $314.00|$395.00 | |Jessica Fye |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $355.00|$357.00 | |Greg Harrison |B of A Securities |Maintains |Neutral | $314.00|$314.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $425.00|$425.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into United Therapeutics's Background

United Therapeutics Corp specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. The company markets and sells the following commercial therapies in the United States to treat PAH: Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder, Remodulin Injection, Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets, Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets, and Unituxin. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of projects that includes new indications and delivery devices for existing products and new products to treat PAH and other conditions.

United Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining United Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.72% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: United Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 40.94%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

