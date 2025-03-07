Demystifying United States Steel: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

United States Steel (NYSE:X) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for United States Steel, revealing an average target of $40.4, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. A decline of 3.81% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of United States Steel's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $39.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $39.00 $39.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $44.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Lowers Buy $40.00 $45.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $40.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United States Steel. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of United States Steel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for United States Steel's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of United States Steel's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Breaking Down United States Steel's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining United States Steel's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.32% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: United States Steel's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United States Steel's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United States Steel's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: United States Steel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

