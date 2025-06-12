Demystifying United Natural Foods: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.25, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 19.2% lower than the prior average price target of $31.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United Natural Foods is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leah Jordan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $26.00 $30.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $25.00 $32.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $24.00 $33.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to United Natural Foods. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to United Natural Foods. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of United Natural Foods compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of United Natural Foods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of United Natural Foods's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of United Natural Foods's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and foodservice channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and other.

Key Indicators: United Natural Foods's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: United Natural Foods's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: United Natural Foods's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Natural Foods's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.2, United Natural Foods adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

