Demystifying Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $104.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average has increased by 0.96% from the previous average price target of $103.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $115.00 $140.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $118.00 $118.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $136.00 $121.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $118.00 $118.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $135.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Neutral $48.00 $46.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical analyst ratings.

Discovering Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: A Closer Look

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

A Deep Dive into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -80.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -44.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RARE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RARE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.