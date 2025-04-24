Demystifying Twilio: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Twilio and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $142.93, accompanied by a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a 9.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $130.86.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Twilio among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Nick Altmann |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $130.00|$160.00 | |Michael Turrin |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $120.00|$160.00 | |Meta Marshall |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $111.00|$160.00 | |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $125.00|$165.00 | |Rishi Jaluria |RBC Capital |Maintains |Underperform | $75.00|$75.00 | |Ivan Feinseth |Tigress Financial |Raises |Buy | $170.00|$135.00 | |Meta Marshall |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $160.00|$144.00 | |Taylor McGinnis |UBS |Raises |Buy | $175.00|$145.00 | |Parker Lane |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $135.00|$130.00 | |Patrick Walravens |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $165.00|$165.00 | |Ryan Macwilliams |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $140.00|$120.00 | |Samad Samana |Jefferies |Raises |Hold | $145.00|$105.00 | |Ryan Koontz |Needham |Raises |Buy | $165.00|$91.00 | |Kash Rangan |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $185.00|$77.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Twilio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Twilio's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Twilio's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Twilio analyst ratings.

Discovering Twilio: A Closer Look

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Twilio

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Twilio's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.05% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Twilio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Twilio's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

