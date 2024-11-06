Demystifying TScan Therapeutics: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.75, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TScan Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TScan Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TScan Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of TScan Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of TScan Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know TScan Therapeutics Better

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Key Indicators: TScan Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, TScan Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -82.97% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TScan Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5906.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TScan Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -16.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TScan Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

