Demystifying Travere Therapeutics: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $33.62, along with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Experiencing a 3.47% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $34.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Travere Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $30.00 - Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Lowers Buy $32.00 $35.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $30.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Alex Thompson Stifel Raises Hold $23.00 $22.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $47.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Travere Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Travere Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Travere Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Travere Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Travere Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Travere Therapeutics Better

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN)-rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Travere Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Travere Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 97.54% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -50.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -89.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travere Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 12.2, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TVTX

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Assumes Buy Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Assumes Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TVTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.