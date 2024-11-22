Demystifying Tenet Healthcare: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tenet Healthcare and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $189.54, accompanied by a high estimate of $217.00 and a low estimate of $168.00. Marking an increase of 6.58%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $177.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Tenet Healthcare's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ransom Raymond James Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $190.00 $171.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $205.00 $195.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $177.00 $168.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $196.00 $173.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $183.00 $174.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $217.00 $197.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $175.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $170.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $200.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Tenet Healthcare's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Tenet Healthcare's Background

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates a collection of hospitals (about 50 as of July 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the U.S., primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Key Indicators: Tenet Healthcare's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Tenet Healthcare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tenet Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.36.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

