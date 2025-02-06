Demystifying Tenable Holdings: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tenable Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $47.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.71% increase from the previous average price target of $46.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tenable Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $44.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $45.00 $46.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Hold $45.00 $40.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tenable Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenable Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Tenable Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tenable Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tenable Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know Tenable Holdings Better

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Financial Insights: Tenable Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tenable Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.68% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tenable Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenable Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenable Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tenable Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TENB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TENB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.