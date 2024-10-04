Demystifying TELA Bio: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TELA Bio, revealing an average target of $11.0, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has decreased by 16.48% from the previous average price target of $13.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of TELA Bio among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $12.00 $15.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $8.00 $14.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.00 $10.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TELA Bio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TELA Bio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of TELA Bio's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About TELA Bio

TELA Bio Inc is a United States-based medical technology company. The company is involved in developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. Its reinforced tissue matrices called OviTex improve the clinical outcomes and reduce costs of care in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company's second portfolio of products, the OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix, addresses unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Financial Insights: TELA Bio

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TELA Bio showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.02% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TELA Bio's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -78.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -146.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TELA Bio's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -19.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: TELA Bio's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 14.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

