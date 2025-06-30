Demystifying TD Synnex: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $149.12, along with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. A decline of 0.87% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of TD Synnex among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $155.00 $145.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $145.00 - Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $120.00 $125.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $145.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TD Synnex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TD Synnex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TD Synnex's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into TD Synnex's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know TD Synnex Better

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

A Deep Dive into TD Synnex's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: TD Synnex displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TD Synnex's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TD Synnex's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.49.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

