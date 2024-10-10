Demystifying Taboola.com: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.17, along with a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. A decline of 3.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of Taboola.com's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Taboola.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taboola.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Taboola.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Taboola.com's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Taboola.com Ltd is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an artificial intelligence-based, algorithmic engine. It partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps, collectively referred to as digital properties, to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the Open Web. Geographically it serves Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of the world whilst it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Taboola.com's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Taboola.com's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Taboola.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taboola.com's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Taboola.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

