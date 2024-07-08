Demystifying T. Rowe Price Gr: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 1

Analysts have recently evaluated T. Rowe Price Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $110.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $86.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $107.50, the current average has increased by 2.73%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of T. Rowe Price Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $123.00 $121.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Announces Underweight $86.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $107.00 $110.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $114.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $103.00 $94.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Sell $109.00 $100.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $120.00 $106.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for T. Rowe Price Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About T. Rowe Price Gr

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load us and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of April 2024, the firm had $1.485 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a us-based asset manager, deriving just under 9% of its AUM from overseas.

Financial Insights: T. Rowe Price Gr

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 31.88%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

