Demystifying T-Mobile US: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated T-Mobile US and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $190.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $202.00 and a low estimate of $184.00. This current average has increased by 1.2% from the previous average price target of $188.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of T-Mobile US by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Paul Gallant TD Cowen Lowers Buy $202.00 $204.00 Kutgun Maral RBC Capital Raises Outperform $188.00 $184.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $184.00 $176.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $184.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to T-Mobile US. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of T-Mobile US's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of T-Mobile US's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on T-Mobile US analyst ratings.

Discovering T-Mobile US: A Closer Look

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the U.S. T-Mobile now serves 76 million postpaid and 22 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the U.S. retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves nearly 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

A Deep Dive into T-Mobile US's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, T-Mobile US adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TMUS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TMUS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.