Demystifying Sweetgreen: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $29.38, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A 17.52% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $35.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sweetgreen by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $25.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $27.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $29.00 $35.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $24.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $20.00 $27.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $25.00 $32.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $39.00 $43.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Buy $35.00 $45.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $45.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $32.00 $37.00 Aisling Grueninger Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $27.00 $39.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $35.00 $41.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $45.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sweetgreen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sweetgreen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sweetgreen's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sweetgreen's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Sweetgreen's Background

Sweetgreen Inc is a mission-driven, next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. Its bold vision is to be as ubiquitous as traditional fast food, but with the transparency and quality that consumers increasingly expect. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Sweetgreen: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Sweetgreen showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.36% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sweetgreen's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sweetgreen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sweetgreen's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sweetgreen's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

