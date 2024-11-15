Demystifying Sunrun: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 0 1 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.75, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $7.78. This current average represents a 15.8% decrease from the previous average price target of $25.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Sunrun among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $27.00 $35.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $18.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $20.00 Robert Freeman Roth MKM Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $15.00 $20.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $20.00 $22.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Announces Sell $7.78 - Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $19.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $23.00 $24.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $35.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sunrun's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sunrun's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sunrun analyst ratings.

Delving into Sunrun's Background

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Sunrun's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sunrun's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.62% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, Sunrun faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RUN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RUN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.