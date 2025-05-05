Demystifying Stryker: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $436.2, a high estimate of $456.00, and a low estimate of $390.00. This current average has increased by 4.79% from the previous average price target of $416.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Stryker among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Wittes Roth MKM Raises Buy $456.00 $405.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $390.00 $400.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $442.00 $442.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Announces Buy $450.00 - Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $443.00 $418.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stryker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stryker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stryker compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stryker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Stryker's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Stryker's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stryker analyst ratings.

Delving into Stryker's Background

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, extremities, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and orthopedic robotics. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Roughly one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

A Deep Dive into Stryker's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Stryker's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.86%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stryker's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stryker's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stryker's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Stryker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SYK

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform May 2025 Roth MKM Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SYK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.