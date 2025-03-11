Demystifying Stride: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Stride (NYSE:LRN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $131.86, with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $109.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.81% from the previous average price target of $115.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Stride is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $134.00 $122.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $135.00 $130.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $130.00 $100.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $130.00 $100.00 Greg Parrish Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $109.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Stride. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stride compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Stride's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Stride's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Stride Better

Stride Inc is an American online educational company. It offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional, and Private Pay Schools and Other.

Stride: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Stride's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stride's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Stride's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

