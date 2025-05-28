Demystifying State Street: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on State Street (NYSE:STT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for State Street, revealing an average target of $109.17, a high estimate of $139.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. A decline of 4.09% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of State Street among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $112.00 $85.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $113.00 $118.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $85.00 $89.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $120.00 $127.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $102.00 $132.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $89.00 $104.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $132.00 $139.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Underperform $99.00 $98.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $106.00 $109.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $113.00 $118.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $100.00 $105.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $139.00 $142.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to State Street. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of State Street's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of State Street's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on State Street analyst ratings.

Discovering State Street: A Closer Look

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, andinvestment researchand trading. With approximately $47 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.7 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs about 53,000 worldwide.

A Deep Dive into State Street's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: State Street displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: State Street's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.18%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): State Street's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): State Street's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, State Street faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

