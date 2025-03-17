Demystifying Sprouts Farmers Market: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 6 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market, revealing an average target of $169.18, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $136.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.49% from the previous average price target of $144.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sprouts Farmers Market is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $190.00 $163.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $180.00 $185.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $136.00 $131.00 Christopher Mandeville Jefferies Raises Hold $139.00 $119.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $180.00 $140.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $200.00 $174.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $146.00 $105.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $140.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $195.00 $132.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $165.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprouts Farmers Market. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sprouts Farmers Market compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sprouts Farmers Market's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sprouts Farmers Market analyst ratings.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in nearly 23 states. The Company has one operating segment that is healthy grocery stores.

Key Indicators: Sprouts Farmers Market's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Sprouts Farmers Market displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sprouts Farmers Market's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sprouts Farmers Market's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SFM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SFM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.