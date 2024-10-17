Demystifying Spire: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Spire (NYSE:SR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $69.88, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $60.50. This current average reflects an increase of 2.95% from the previous average price target of $67.88.

The perception of Spire by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Lowers Sell $60.50 $65.50 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $72.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $70.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $70.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Spire. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Spire compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Spire's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Spire's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Spire

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with three reportable business segments: Gas Utility , Gas Marketing and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco), and EnergySouth Inc. The Utilities businesses operations include the purchase, retail, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis and the Midstream segment includes transportation and storage of natural gas.

Breaking Down Spire's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Spire faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.05% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Spire's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Spire's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.46. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

