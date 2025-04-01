Demystifying Spire Global: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $14.75, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Highlighting a 0.41% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $14.81.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Spire Global. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erik Rasmussen Stifel Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $14.50 $15.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $15.00 $11.50 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Neutral $11.00 $6.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $11.50 $24.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $24.00 $18.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Spire Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Spire Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Spire Global compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Spire Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Spire Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Spire Global Inc is a provider of space-based data, analytics, and Space Services, offering datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point of space so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. It generates revenue from four solutions: Maritime, Aviation, Weather, and Space Services. It offers the following three data solutions to customers; Maritime-precise space-based data used for accurate ship monitoring, ship safety, and route optimization, Aviation-precise space-based data used for accurate aircraft monitoring, aircraft safety, and route optimization, and Weather-precise space-based data used for accurate weather forecasting.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Spire Global's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.12% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Spire Global's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -43.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -35.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Spire Global's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

