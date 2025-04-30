Demystifying S&P Global: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $603.0, a high estimate of $640.00, and a low estimate of $565.00. A decline of 0.33% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of S&P Global among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Buy $603.00 $629.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $627.00 $607.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $589.00 $616.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $575.00 $555.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $607.00 $633.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $565.00 $618.00 Sean Kennedy Mizuho Announces Outperform $599.00 - Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $640.00 $610.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $590.00 $576.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $600.00 $595.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $633.00 $617.00 David Motemeden Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $608.00 $599.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to S&P Global. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to S&P Global. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of S&P Global compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of S&P Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of S&P Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of S&P Global's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on S&P Global analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About S&P Global

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency in the world and S&P's largest segment by profitability. S&P's largest segment by revenue is market intelligence, which provides desktop, data and advisory solutions, enterprise solutions, and credit/risk solutions mostly in the financial-services industry. S&P's other segments include commodity insights (Platts and other data), mobility (Carfax), and indexes.

Financial Insights: S&P Global

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, S&P Global showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.96% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.5%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: S&P Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SPGI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SPGI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.