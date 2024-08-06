Demystifying SL Green Realty: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $54.1, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.85% increase from the previous average price target of $46.30.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SL Green Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Underweight $51.00 $44.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $42.00 $38.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $58.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $49.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $75.00 $58.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $47.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $48.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $53.00 $43.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $49.00 $47.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Sell $37.00 $31.00

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

SL Green Realty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: SL Green Realty's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.31.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

