Demystifying Six Flags Entertainment: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $49.33, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.31%.

A clear picture of Six Flags Entertainment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Arpine Kocharyan |UBS |Announces |Buy | $49.00|- | |Michael Swartz |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $52.00|$56.00 | |Ben Chaiken |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $49.00|$54.00 | |Brandt Montour |Barclays |Announces |Overweight | $41.00|- | |Paul Golding |Macquarie |Maintains |Outperform | $55.00|$55.00 | |Curry Baker |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $50.00|$55.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Six Flags Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Six Flags Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Six Flags Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Six Flags Entertainment's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is North America's regional amusement resort operator with approximately 27 amusement parks, around 15 separately gated water parks, and nine resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It provides coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts, and a portfolio of beloved intellectual properties such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Six Flags Entertainment

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Six Flags Entertainment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 85.2% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Six Flags Entertainment's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -38.44% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Six Flags Entertainment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Six Flags Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.53.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

