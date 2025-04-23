Demystifying Sitio Royalties: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sitio Royalties and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. A 6.0% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $26.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sitio Royalties. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $21.00|$23.00 | |William Janela |Mizuho |Announces |Neutral | $22.00|- | |Mike Scialla |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $28.00|$28.00 | |Mike Scialla |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $28.00|$28.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sitio Royalties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sitio Royalties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sitio Royalties compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sitio Royalties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sitio Royalties's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Sitio Royalties: A Closer Look

Sitio Royalties Corp is a pure-play mineral and royalty company. The group focuses on investing in mineral and royalty interests in the Permian and other productive U.S. oil basins.

Sitio Royalties: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Sitio Royalties showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.85% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Sitio Royalties's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sitio Royalties's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sitio Royalties's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sitio Royalties's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.74. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

