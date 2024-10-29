Demystifying Shutterstock: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $56.25, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Highlighting a 7.41% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $60.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Shutterstock by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $58.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shutterstock. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shutterstock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Shutterstock's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock Inc is a U.S.-based company that is engaged in the provision of digital content. The content segment, whose offerings include licenses for Images, Footage, Music, 3 Dimensional, and Generative AI content. Data, Distribution, and Service offerings address customer demand for products and services that are beyond its Content licenses. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Content offerings. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Domestic market.

A Deep Dive into Shutterstock's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Shutterstock showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.37% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Shutterstock's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shutterstock's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shutterstock's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

