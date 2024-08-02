Demystifying Select Medical Hldgs: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $44.5, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.88% increase from the previous average price target of $41.25.

The perception of Select Medical Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Raises Buy $48.00 $42.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Raises Buy $42.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Select Medical Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Select Medical Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Select Medical Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Select Medical Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Select Medical Hldgs

Select Medical Holdings Corp is a healthcare company that operates through four main segments: critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and Concentra institutions. Critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation centres are designed for patients requiring extended recovery time with medical services. These two sectors combined compose roughly half of the total revenue and include over 103 critical illness recovery hospitals and inpatient rehab facilities. The outpatient rehabilitation segment includes over 1,928 rehabilitation clinics. The Concentra segment includes over 540 occupational health centers and 147 onsite clinics. The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania, and it operates across the United States.

Select Medical Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Select Medical Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Select Medical Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Select Medical Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.74, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

