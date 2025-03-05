Demystifying Royal Caribbean Gr: Insights From 22 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 22 analysts shared their evaluations of Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 7 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Royal Caribbean Gr, revealing an average target of $283.18, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. Observing a 10.23% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $256.90.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Royal Caribbean Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Champine Loop Capital Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $295.00 $305.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $330.00 $270.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Announces Hold $250.00 - Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $301.00 $271.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $210.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $300.00 $250.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $305.00 $270.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $305.00 $245.00 John Staszak Argus Research Raises Buy $305.00 $280.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $304.00 $283.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $297.00 $272.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $308.00 $287.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $272.00 $232.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $270.00 $275.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $253.00 $255.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $295.00 $253.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $210.00 $190.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $287.00 $245.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $283.00 $257.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $275.00 $245.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $310.00 $250.00

Delving into Royal Caribbean Gr's Background

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 66 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Royal Caribbean Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Royal Caribbean Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

