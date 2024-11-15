Demystifying Rockwell Automation: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $296.1, with a high estimate of $335.00 and a low estimate of $255.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $276.38, the current average has increased by 7.14%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Rockwell Automation by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $335.00 $320.00 Chris Snyder UBS Announces Neutral $313.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $255.00 $245.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $288.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $290.00 $280.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $285.00 $270.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $270.00 $245.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $288.00 $270.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $305.00 $293.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $320.00 -

All You Need to Know About Rockwell Automation

With roots tracing back to the early 1900s, Rockwell Automation is the successor to Rockwell International, which spun off its avionics segment in 2001. It is a pure-play industrial automation company that operates through three segments. Its largest segment by revenue, intelligent devices, sells factory floor-level devices such as motors, drives, sensors, relays, and actuators. Its software & control segment sells visualization, simulation, and human-machine interface software and control products such as programmable controllers, computers, and operator terminals. Its smallest segment, lifecycle services, offers digital consulting, engineered-to-order services, and other outsourced services such as remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and asset and plant maintenance and optimization.

Rockwell Automation's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Rockwell Automation faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.74% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Rockwell Automation's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rockwell Automation's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

