Demystifying Robinhood Markets: Insights From 17 Analyst Reviews

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $63.29, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 24.71% increase from the previous average price target of $50.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Robinhood Markets's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $62.00 $70.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Announces Buy $61.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $61.00 $75.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $60.00 $38.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $64.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $60.00 $45.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $39.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $75.00 $54.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $75.00 $57.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $77.00 $60.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $52.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $76.00 $54.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $57.00 $50.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $49.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $45.00 $25.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $43.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Robinhood Markets's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Robinhood Markets's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Financial Insights: Robinhood Markets

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Robinhood Markets displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 115.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 90.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Robinhood Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.94, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

