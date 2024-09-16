Demystifying Rexford Industrial Realty: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $55.0, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.4% increase from the previous average price target of $53.71.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rexford Industrial Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $58.00 $57.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $49.00 $50.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $61.00 $66.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $51.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $52.00 $47.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $54.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company mainly focuses on leasing facilities in infill markets or relatively wealthy urban areas with a general scarcity of developable land. The vast majority of Rexford's real estate portfolio, in terms of square footage, revenue generation, and total value, comprises light manufacturing and distribution warehouse buildings located in Los Angeles and San Diego. The company's tenants are firms in the wholesale and retail, light manufacturing, industrial equipment, and food and beverage industries.

Rexford Industrial Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rexford Industrial Realty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.36% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.01%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Rexford Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

