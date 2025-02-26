Demystifying Revolve Gr: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.17, with a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.83% from the previous average price target of $30.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Revolve Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $19.00 $15.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $40.00 $41.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Announces Overweight $37.00 - Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $41.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Revolve Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Revolve Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Revolve Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Revolve Gr Better

The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2023 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the US, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 20% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Financial Milestones: Revolve Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Revolve Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.92% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Revolve Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revolve Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revolve Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

