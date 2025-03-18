Demystifying Repligen: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $181.67, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. Highlighting a 7.12% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $195.60.

A clear picture of Repligen's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $155.00 - Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $205.00 $203.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $170.00 $165.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $180.00 $240.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Repligen. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Repligen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Repligen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Repligen

Repligen, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a global life sciences company that develops and sells bioprocessing equipment and supplies used in the manufacturing of biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, or CDMOs, and other life science companies. It sells four main product categories: filtration (including fluid management) is the largest category and was 58% of 2024 revenue, while chromatography, proteins, and process analytics were 19%, 12%, and 9%, respectively. Customers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific contributed 44%, 37%, and 19% of revenue, respectively.

Repligen's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Repligen showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.56% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Repligen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -20.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repligen's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repligen's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Repligen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

