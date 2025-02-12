Demystifying RCI Hospitality Hldgs: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

RCI Hospitality Hldgs (NASDAQ:RICK) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $98.0, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive RCI Hospitality Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RCI Hospitality Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of RCI Hospitality Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of RCI Hospitality Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know RCI Hospitality Hldgs Better

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries owns and operates establishments that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and or bar operations. It also owns and operates a communication company serving the adult nightclub industry. The company's operating business segments are Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Others. It operates nightclubs through the following brands Rick's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Tootsie's Cabaret, Club Onyx, and Jaguars Club. In the Bombshells segment, the company is building a chain of Restaurants and Sports Bars in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, Texas. It derives the majority of revenue from the Nightclubs segment that engages in the sale of alcoholic beverages, food, and merchandise items; service in the form of cover charges, dance fees, and room rentals.

RCI Hospitality Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: RCI Hospitality Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: RCI Hospitality Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): RCI Hospitality Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: RCI Hospitality Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

